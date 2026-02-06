Amanda Seyfried makes bold remark about 'Mamma Mia 3'

Amanda Seyfried gives update about 'Mamma Mia 3'

Amanda Seyfried will not have it if she doesn’t get a role in Mamma Mia 3.

Amanda, 40, appeared on the The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Feb. 6 and revealed that she’s unsure if the next film will include her character.

For the unversed, The Housemaid star played Sophie, the daughter of Meryl Streep’s Donna in both 2008’s Mamma Mia! and 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

"If I don’t get it, I will be p---ed. I really want to be in it, but I don’t know much else about it," said the Letters to Juliet actress.

Amanda has been talking about the film frequently. In December, she told People what she thinks her character’s life would be like in the third film.

"Oh, with kids. I mean, I love being a mother," she said at the premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee.

"I love playing a mother, and I would love to dive into the curiosities of motherhood and raising children on a Greek island — just like Donna did with Sophie," she continued.

She also declared, "I’m going to keep campaigning for that movie until I’m blue in the face."

As for the Mamma Mia 3’s status, producer Judy Craymer revealed to Deadline in May 2025 that the script for the film has been completed.

Amanda Seyfried got a Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Testament of Ann Lee.