Bianca Censori’s Kanye West relationship nears the end: Insider exposes turmoil and her turn towards Kim

Bianca Censori’s life with Kanye West, now known as Ye, is no longer sunshine and rainbows as one source admits the extent to which she feels trapped and overwhelmed.

It’s even come to a point where she has no one but Kim Kardashian to rely on, a woman who herself went through the throws of marriage with the rapper, all the while the world watched her and her children North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight and Psalm, six, grow up in the spotlight.

But in Bianca’s case a well placed insider admits she’s “surrounded by people who kiss up to him and rely on him to pay their way, so she really has no one to turn to.” This is her reason for turning to Kim because she’s pretty much “the only person who’s been supportive because she knows exactly the nightmare Bianca is living.”

Relying on Kim is not to say Bianca has not attempted to carve out her own path, separate from Kanye just so that she can “finally break away from him.”

In her efforts they say she’s “put all her hopes into launching a fashion line, she really expected that to pay off, but so far it’s been a total disaster, which means she’s going to continue to be stuck under his thumb.”

But that’s not the only issue, even the fluctuations on the scale Ye’s been seeing are sparking concerns, as he’s now papped looking “dull and puffy” with a sort of “vacant look in his eyes most of the time.”

“His moods are totally rock bottom too, so he’s impossible to deal with, but poor Bianca’s really got no choice because she relies on him for everything; it’s no wonder she feels trapped.”