Kaley Cuoco slams Ashley Tisdale's mom group claims

Kaley Cuoco shares two cents on Ashley Tisdale's mom group essay

Kaley Cuoco has shared her take on Ashley Tisdale French and her "toxic" mom group drama.

Cuodo appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, Feb. 5, to promote her latest series, Vanished.

A fan asked the actress, who shares daughter Matilda, 2, with fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, to comment on the mom group saga that began with French’s essay in The Cut.

"I mean, if you don’t like being part of a group, just leave, baby," said the Big Bang Theory star.

"Right?" host Andy Cohen added.

"I don’t think we have to talk about it," the Based on a True Story star continued, to which Cohen, 57, interjected, "Like, write an essay about it."

"You don’t have to do that," Cuoco said with a smile. "Just leave … find a new group."

"Find someone else," added fellow guest Erika Jayne, with the actress saying "Yeah.”

French’s essay detailed her time in a mom group which she dubbed "toxic," claiming that she was left out of some group hangs and felt excluded. She ultimately left the group after noting that it got too high school for her.

Soon after the article got published, netizens did some digging and discovered from social media photos that the High School Musical was in a group with Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor and Hilary Duff. Fans speculated that the article targeted the trio among others from the group.