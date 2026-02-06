Taylor Swift reveals the real story behind her new music video

Taylor Swift has revealed a behind-the-scenes look into the creative process behind her latest music video of Opalite.

Dropping the music video of the track released in 2025, the Lover hitmaker took to Instagram and revealed that the inspiration for the video was inspired during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

While promoting her album, The Life of a Showgirl and chatting with fellow guests alongside Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Smith and Lewis Capaldi, the idea for the music video struck Swift.

In the caption of the post, Swift shared, "My favorite part about writing is that first spark of an idea. It can happen at any time, for any reason. The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl."

She went on to detail about her appearance on the show, "I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with. Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, @JodieSmith, and @LewisCapaldi. All people whose work I’ve admired from afar. When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos."

"He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*. And so a week later he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role. I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too," Swift added.

The Grammy-winner revealed that to her surprise everyone from the show made efforts to "time travel back to the 90’s with us and help with this video."

"You might even recognize some friendly faces from The Eras Tour. I got to work with one of my favorite people in the world, @rpstam, again! I had more fun than I ever imagined - Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices," she added.

Swift revealed that it was an "absolute thrill" to create this story and these characters."

Concluding with, "The Opalite video is out now on Spotify & Apple Music."

Taylor Swift dropped the track Opalite as part of her album The Life of a Showgirl, which was released in October 2025.