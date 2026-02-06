Japan’s cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida; Here’s what to know

In a surprising move on February 6, authorities in Fujiyoshida announced the cancellation of the iconic Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival at Arakurayama Sengen Park. The decision marks a significant shift in Japan’s approach to its overtourism crisis, which officials cited as the primary reason for ending the event.

With its enchanting views and scenic surroundings, Mount Fuji, this spring cherry blossom festival attracts nearly 10,000 visitors during peak season. However, authorities have decided to cancel the event, citing traffic congestion and hygiene issues as primary causes. While the decision has sparked debate, officials maintain that protecting the local environment remains their top priority.

The cherry blossom festival has captivated tourists, allowing them to create lasting memories together. Hosted by the Fujiyoshida municipal government for approximately a decade, the festival takes place in a beautiful park that is home to cherry blossom trees and a picturesque five-story pagoda overlooking Mount Fuji.

Tourism in Japan has surged, driven by social media and favourable exchange rates. Iconic sites such as Mount Fuji and Kyoto remain among the most prominent attractions captivating travelers from around the world.