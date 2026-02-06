Keith Urban 'regrets' his divorce from Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is reportedly regretting his divorce from Nicole Kidman, which has caused tension in her inner circle.

For those unaware, the Eyes Wide Shut actress and the Messed Up as Me crooner decided to part ways last year after 19 years of their marriage.

Kidman, who welcomed her two daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, with Urban, filed for divorce in September 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences,” which was finalized on January 6, 2026.

An insider told Radar Online that the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer was not happy in her marriage to the country crooner; however, she still has a soft spot for him.

"Nicole has been putting on a brave face, but everyone close to her knows she still loves Keith and misses him," a well-placed source stated.

The same source also claimed that the 58-year-old Australian-American country singer and songwriter is asking their mutual friends to tell the Babygirl star that he is set to give their relationship another try.

"He's done a real 180 the last few weeks and has started saying how much he regrets the breakup," the insider said.

Despite Urban going through major remorse, "Her friends are terrified she's going to get sucked back in and are begging her not to let nostalgia cloud her judgment,” the source said.