Woman, five others accused of plot to kill judge 'to free jailed lover'

A young woman allegedly helped orchestrate a plot to assassinate a sitting judge in a bid to free her boyfriend from looming prison time, financing and planning what prosecutors describe as a calculated campaign of murder.

Nevaeh Bell is accused of working with five others to target local superior court judge Steve Meyer, who was presiding over her boyfriend Thomas Moss's criminal case.

According to court documents cited by JCOnline.com, Moss feared he would 'die in prison' if convicted on gun, intimidation and domestic battery charges.

Prosecutors say Bell stepped in to plan a rather dangerous solution: eliminate both the judge and a key witness.

Bell was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday and now faces two counts of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated battery and several other charges.

Investigators allege she financed much of the plan and helped coordinate the attacks.

The scheme unfolded in two stages.

The first target was Moss’s former girlfriend in Pennsylvania, a key witness in the pending case.

Ferguson allegedly drove to her home with instructions to approach from the rear and kill both her and her partner if necessary. When no one answered the door, he abandoned the attempt.

The second phase was far more direct.

Prosecutors say Ferguson was told to break into Judge Meyer’s home, force the judge’s wife to restrain him with zip ties, leave a misleading note to confuse investigators, and then shoot him.

On January 18, Judge Meyer and his wife, Kim Meyer, were both shot inside their home.

Kim was treated and released the same day, while the judge was hospitalised but is expected to make a full recovery.

According to prosecutors, Ferguson has since admitted to being the gunman and to travelling to Pennsylvania to target the witness.

He also implicated Bell, Moss and others, including a man accused of buying the shotgun used in the attack.

Two additional suspects have been charged in connection with the case.

Bell has yet to appear before a judge. Moss and the other defendants are due in court for a hearing on March 5, with trials scheduled for May.