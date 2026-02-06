Billie Eilish criticized by 'other' Epstein over 'stolen land' remarks

After being called out by the likes of Megyn Kelly over her remarks at Grammys 2026, Billie Eilish has now been criticized in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post.

The widely read opinion titled "No, Billie Eilish, Americans are not thieves on stolen land," called out the singer for not practicing what she preaches.

She made the remarks while accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year as she took aim at border enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over their recent crackdown that killed at least two people.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” she said sparking backlash from not only President Donald Trump's supporters but also from the Native American tribe whose ancestral territory includes Billie Eilish's Los Angeles home.

The Tongva tribe offered measured support for the singer's message but emphasized the importance of direct and specific acknowledgment of their land.

Meanwhile, in the The Washington Post opinion, writers Richard Epstein, a professor at New York University School of Law and Max Raskin, a fellow at New York University School of Law, said: "It is easy to call land stolen, but what about the innocent purchasers who acquired in good faith in the interim? Are they thieves? Is Eilish a thief because, as the Tongva tribe recently asserted, her $3 million mansion in Los Angeles sits on its ancestral homeland?"

They concluded their piece writing, "Fortunately, Eilish does not actually practice what she preaches, for otherwise anyone would be free to squat in her mansion, by asserting the property belongs to the Tongva, not her. But the same legal doctrines that protect her also protect Americans against sweeping claims that they live on stolen land. Performative politics usually ends when celebrities get off stage and become, however briefly, ordinary people."

One of the writers, Professor Richard Epstein, is a legal scholar, who's written extensively on various legal topics, including commentary on high-profile cases like Jeffrey Epstein's.

He's not related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.