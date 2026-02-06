'Very serious' Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner plan wedding, Kris Jenner considers him 'dream' son-in-law

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner have been together since early 2023

The insiders have revealed that Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner are planning to marry and that Kris Jenner considers Timmy a ‘dream’ son-in-law.

The close confidant has claimed that Timothee might soon have an Academy Award and a wife as he and Kylie are considering marriage.

The sources further said Kylie and Chalamet “have talked about getting engaged this year.”

The lovebirds, who have been together since early 2023 and went public later that year, “are very serious.”

The Radar Online also made similar claims citing the sources.

The spy tells the outlet, that a summer wedding could be in the cards.

"Winning an Academy Award and sealing the deal with the girl of his dreams would be the icing on the cake for Timmy and a perfect way for him to kick off 2026," the source says.

The Dune actor’s friends have also claimed that his relationship with Kylie has helped him grow up.

The source says, "Timmy's taken a fair amount of flack for dating Kylie, but ultimately it's made him a more mature and serious person."

Moreover, about Kris Jenner the insiders said Kylie's family couldn't be more thrilled – especially Kris.

The insider said, "It's an open secret Kris considers Timmy a dream son-in-law."

Meanwhile, Kylie's sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are also ready to wedding plan and the insiders say "They're chiming in."