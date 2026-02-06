Angelina Jolie's escape plan exposed
Angelina Jolie prepares to exit Hollywood
Angelina Jolie is all set to make Hollywood exit once her youngest children turn 18.
The only thing that had been stopping Jolie from leaving Los Angeles and starting a new chapter is custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Now that the former couple's youngest children Vivienne and Knox are to turn 18 in July, Jolie is planning to move abroad.
An insider told Radar Online, "L.A. is a toxic environment for her." "now the end is in sight, she's excited and energized," they added.
Furthermore, the Oscar-winning actress is also reportedly showing her Los Angeles mansion to potential buyers.
Previously, she spoke about feeling tied to LA because of the custody arrangements. Jolie said, "I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave."
"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she noted.
On the other hand, Angelina Jolie is still locked in legal dispute with Brad Pitt over their former French winery, Chateau Miraval, which had continued since 2022.
The insider revealed that Pitt is "adamant that wherever Angie lands in the world, he'll continue to go hard on her in the courts."
"She's watching every dime these days. Colossal legal bills are a massive ongoing worry," they added.
