FAPUASA condemns govt’s proposal for appointing bureaucrats as VCs

The Sindh chapter of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) on Thursday strongly condemned the provincial government’s proposal to appoint bureaucrats as vice chancellors (VCs) of varsities in the province.

According to a statement issued by the association, the appointment of VCs should be done as per the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s rules. Fapuasa Sindh chapter president Prof Dr Shah Ali ul Qader said the association would stage a protest against the proposal if the government attempted to make it a policy. He claimed that the incompetent advisers of the Sindh government had no idea about higher education, and they only intended to destroy the varsities in the province.