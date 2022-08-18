Plea for case against PM, others adjourned

LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others.

The court adjourned the hearing by September 8. The petition was moved by the PTI leader Zubair Khan Niazi. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Afzal have been made accused in the petition along with DC Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, former IG Rao Sardar, former CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry.

The petition stated that on May 25, they were peacefully protesting against the road blockades. However, SP Safdar Kazmi along with police officials and PMLN activists tortured the peaceful protesters. The petitioner alleged that the accused took away the petitioner's watch, mobile phone and Rs2 lakh.