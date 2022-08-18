Romanchuk grabs 1500m swim gold

ROME: As a string of world champions added European titles on Tuesday, Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk provided an upset in Rome by toppling Gregorio Paltrinieri in the men’s 1500m.

The Italian set out quickly, as he did on his way to the world title in Budapest in June, building a lead of more than a second by halfway, but Romanchuk, the reigning European champion, surged past in the 19th of the 30 lengths and pulled away.

He beat Paltrinieri by 3.69sec and, as the Italian crowd, which had fallen silent, applauded a Ukrainian victory, the winner balanced on the lane rope at the Foro Italico pool and beat his chest with his fist.

It was Ukraine’s first medal in the swimming in Rome.

“These are hard times for me, especially mentally,” said Romanchuk, adding that he had been disappointed with his world championship and earlier 800m races in Rome. “I was mad at myself.”

On the eve of her 29th birthday, Swede Sarah Sjoestroem won the 50m freestyle for her 45th major championship gold medal.

Sjoestroem cruised to her second gold of the championships in 23.91sec.

Pole Katarzyna Wasick was second at 0.29sec. Sjoestroem won both events at the world championships in Budapest in June.

It was her 27th European long-course medal, breaking a tie with Russian Alexander Popov for most by a single swimmer.