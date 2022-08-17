 
Wednesday August 17, 2022
100 cops transferred in Punjab in three days

By News Desk
August 17, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has transferred 11 more SHOs and five check-post in-charges, thus completing the century of transfers in three days.

According to Geo, 55 and 42 officers had been arrested in the last two days, respectively. Eighteen SPs and 24 DSPs were included among the transferred. Besides, deputy commissioners of three districts and assistant commissioners of many tehsils have also been transferred.

