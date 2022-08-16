KE plans upgrade in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) is planning to construct new transmission lines and upgrade grids in Vinder, Uthal, and Bela from 66 kilo volts (kV) to 132 kV level to strengthen its network in Balochistan region as part of its investment plan, a statement said on Monday.

The project plan has already been shared with Balochistan government, but its execution is delayed owing to approval of Right of Way (RoW) from the provincial government. The utility company was following up with the provincial authorities, official sources told.

They said the project would significantly help improve reliability of power supply in the region and to fulfill future load demand in the region. During last five years, Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds had not been allocated to KE for transmission lines from Karachi to Lasbela, the sources added.