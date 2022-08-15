Visit to Fazaia Library

Rawalpindi : Renowned library professional, Ikram ul Haq visited Fazaia Library at PAF Nur Khan, Rawalpindi and was accorded a warm welcome by the chief librarian, Kashif Kamal, on the visit, says a press release.

He visited various sections of Fazaia Library and praised the library staff for the excellent services and arrangements for the readers in the library. On this occasion, the guest was presented with a commemorative shield, books and the latest edition of annual magazine of the Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA). Ikram ul Haq shared and guided about its innovative ideas. He appreciate the efforts of Ms Ayesha Khurrum Principal for organizing such motivational activities and also expect more programme to be held.

PLC members Amir Latif and Hussain Sohrani appreciate the efforts. At the end Ikram ul Haq contributed more than 100 research papers, books for library professionals.