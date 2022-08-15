Man dies after crashing car, firing gun near US Capitol

Washington: A man died early on Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing shots into the air before turning his gun on himself, police said.
A statement from the US Capitol Police (USCP) did not identify the man or speculate on a motive. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions and violence-filled chatter on social media following the FBI´s surprise seizure of several boxes of classified government documents from former president Donald Trump´s Florida resort estate.
Damascus: Israeli strikes on Syria killed three soldiers and wounded others, state media said on Friday. "The...
Dubai: Large parts of the United Arab Emirates were hit by dust and sandstorms on Sunday as authorities urged caution...
Madrid: Hundreds of firefighters battled a blaze in northern Spain on Sunday that forced hundreds to evacuate and...
Yerevan: An explosion at a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday sparked a fire, killing one person...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for international help for Somalia to fight a "deadly" drought that the UN...
Los Angeles: Sony’s "Bullet Train" held the top spot for the second week running in the North American box office,...
Comments