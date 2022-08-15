Man dies after crashing car, firing gun near US Capitol

Washington: A man died early on Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing shots into the air before turning his gun on himself, police said.

A statement from the US Capitol Police (USCP) did not identify the man or speculate on a motive. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions and violence-filled chatter on social media following the FBI´s surprise seizure of several boxes of classified government documents from former president Donald Trump´s Florida resort estate.