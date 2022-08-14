In Sindh, honour killings are colloquially known as ‘Karo-Kari’. In 2021, around 128 women and 48 men were killed due to this brutal custom, according to a study conducted by the women rights organization Sindh Suhai Sath. To eliminate this practice we must enforce severe punishemnts as per the law.

Furthermore, we must start an awareness programme on honour killing and its effect on our society. The local clerics should also be taken on board to help fight against honour killings.

Ali Raza Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad