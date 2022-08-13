Doomsday clock

Despite increasing awareness about the adverse effects of climate change, most countries have been lackadaisical in their approach to the problem. The global climate has become utterly unstable with evermore extreme temperatures and weather patterns year after year. These changes are costing us many lives and untold sums in damages to commercial and agricultural property.

We can delay no longer, it is high time our leaders and communities got together to come up with feasible ways to tackle the climate crisis. If we keep ignoring this issue we may irredeemably harm the future well-being of our entire species.

Imtiaz Javid

Awaran