HEC scholarship in medicine in Cuba

Islamabad: The government of Cuba through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has offered one undergraduate scholarship in the field of medicine (MBBS) for Pakistani nationals for the year 2022-23.

According to sources, as per basic eligibility criteria, at least 70 per cent or above marks are required in FSc/A level (pre-medical) & 60 per cent or above marks in SSC/Matric (O level).

Result awaiting candidates are not eligible to apply as HEC requires a final score for merit. All Pakistani/AJK nationals, aged between 18-25 years as on closing dates of application are eligible to apply.

Under the selection criteria process, candidates must apply online at HEC website: https://scholarships.hec.gov.pk/#/auth/login.

After registering and filling out your profile, please select ‘Learning Opportunities Abroad.

After submission of the application, get its printed copy to be signed by the applicant. HEC online application portal shall close on 12th September 2022 (04.00 p.m.). It is to mention here that the deadline to apply online at the HEC e-portal is on or before 12th Sept­ember 2022. The final selection will be based on Merit Formula 50% FSC + 50% Matric marks.