 
close
Friday August 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Latvian parliament declares Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

By AFP
August 12, 2022

RIGA: Latvian MPs on Thursday declared Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" whose actions in Ukraine constitute "targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people". The statement MPs adopted said the parliament "recognises Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, and calls on other like-minded countries to express the same view".

Comments