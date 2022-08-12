Gold drops Rs1,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,400 per tola on Thursday on the back of continuous appreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs141,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,200 to Rs121,485.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,795 per ounce.

Silver rates fell Rs20 to Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs17.16 to Rs1,337.44.