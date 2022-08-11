Punjab CM orders support for Esa Khel families

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced Rs800,000 each for the heirs of seven people who lost their lives in flash floods in the Esa Khel area of Mianwali.

The chief minister telephonically contacted Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and directed him to disburse Rs5.6 million among the heirs without delay.

The damages to houses and crops would also be compensated and the owners of completely destroyed houses would be given financial assistance of Rs600,000 per person. Similarly, owners of partially damaged houses would get Rs400,000 per person and damages to livestock would also be redressed, he added.

NURSING SECTOR: Former chairman of Lahore-Chicago Sister City Committee and former district Nazim Mandi Bahauddin Riaz Asghar Chaudhry and member of Lahore-Chicago Sister City Committee and PMLQ central joint secretary of Rana Shiraz Hafeez called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The methodology of the proposed nurses’ training programme in Chicago and the collaboration of American institutions with technical universities of Punjab were discussed.

The chief minister observed that it is the need of the hour to develop the nursing sector on modern lines and added that the proposal of sending nurses to Chicago for training would be reviewed. The modern training opportunity would help them to find jobs there, he said. In order to improve the quality of the nursing sector in Punjab, there is a need to work on the faculty and syllabus for attaining international standards, he noted.

Lahore and Chicago were declared Sister Cities during PMLQ previous tenure and we would move forward by finding new avenues of bilateral cooperation, the CM concluded. It may be added that Lahore and Chicago were declared Sister Cities in the previous tenure of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

SECURITY: The chief minister visited the head office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in Qurban Lines on Youm-e-Ashur and inspected the monitoring of processions and majalis through CCTV cameras in Lahore and other cities. He reviewed the security arrangements of routes of different processions on the digital wall and was apprised of the security measures taken by the government departments.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over foolproof security arrangements adding that security forces were fully vigilant to thwart the evil intentions of anti-national forces. While appreciating the staff performance, he vowed to expand the project to small districts. The law and order situation in the province is excellent, he added. A meeting was held under the chair of the CM to review the security measures for the 10th Muharram. COO Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed about the monitoring mechanism of routes through 700 plus cameras. Provincial Home Minister Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, IGP Faisal Shahkar, ACS (Home) Capt (R) Asadullah Khan, commissioner and CCPO Lahore, Additional IG (Ops), Additional IG (CTD), Additional IG (SB), DG Rescue 1122 and others were present.