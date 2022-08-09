Pakistan needs to increase its foreign exchange earnings. The sector with the most potential to help ease our forex deficiency is IT. Our leaders should develop IT courses, enabling young Pakistanis to become more competitive in the global jobs market and to help their country by bringing more foreign investment and income into Pakistan.
In this matter, both national and individual interests are in perfect harmony and it would be sad to see this golden opportunity go to waste.
Hasnain Altaf
Karachi
