JI demands forensic audit of KE’s accounts

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of the government for the accountability of the K-Electric over alleged violations of its agreement with the state and asked for a forensic audit of the private company’s accounts.

Addressing the media, the JI leader also congratulated the traders’ fraternity on conducting a successful drive against the government’s decision to charge the excessive retailers’ sales tax through their electricity bills.

He lambasted the KE and reiterated his demand to revoke the licence of the KE over its “failure to fulfil its commitments”.

Rehman said that on the one hand, the KE was increasing loadshedding in the city on one pretext or another, and on the other it was increasing the tariff besides indulging in other practices, including overcharging.

He said that the nation had “the right to know the connection between Arif Naqvi and the Byco company”. The nation also wanted to know about whom the KE actually belonged to, he said while questioning the status of the KE and its agreement with the state, particularly in a situation when “its parent company has already defaulted”.

The JI leader said the KE had claimed some four years ago before the Nepra that a 900-megawatt power plant to be installed soon would end loadshedding in Karachi, but it was yet to be materialised.

He added that in a recent development, it was disclosed that the plant had developed faults and it would take some four more months to become functional. “This is how the KE misleads the nation,” he said.

Talking about the local government elections, he said that the ECP should have removed the “political administrator imposed on Karachi by the PPP government” in Sindh. He also reiterated his demand to deploy army and Rangers personnel during the upcoming local bodies polls in Karachi under Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan.