Govt has failed to deliver: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Former defence minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial President Pervez Khattak on Saturday said the coalition government had failed to deliver.

Addressing a gathering here, he said the country was faced with a host of challenges. The rulers had lost the trust of the nation and were now relying on court decisions and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said.

About the ECP verdict on the foreign funding case of the PTI, he said that the Supreme Court would discredit it. He believed his party had not done anything wrong.

“The coalition government was using various tactics to avoid going to the polls,” Pervez Khattak said, adding, the rulers thought that the PTI could be banned and Imran Khan disqualified, which would not happen. He said former prime minister Imran Khan was becoming popular day by day and the people were joining the PTI.

However, he said his party was willing to hold talks with the government over electrical reforms if the rulers were ready to go to the polls.

He said that the prices of petroleum products had fallen internationally but the rulers were reluctant to pass on the benefit to the people.

Pervez Khattak said that he had worked for the development of his native Nowshera district when he was the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The people voted for the PTI as its leaders executed uplift work, he added.