Two hydropower projects being launched in Swat

PESHAWAR: The World Bank would start two hydropower projects of 245 megawatts worth Rs13 billion in Swat district this year.

An official communique said the World Bank Mission, led by Senior Energy Specialist Muhammad Saqib, held a meeting with Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah.

It was informed that with financial support from the World Bank, the construction work on the two hydropower projects in Swat district would be initiated soon. The projects include the 157mw Madian Hydropower Project and 88mw Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project.

In this regard, an agreement of $450 million has been signed between the WB and the provincial government. “These projects will be completed by 2027 and the province will have an annual income of more than Rs13 billion,” said the communique. Secretary Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah appreciated the financial support of the WB for the development of the energy sector in the province.