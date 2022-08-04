Development projects for Islamabad approved

Islamabad: The 58th meeting of Capital Development Authority (CDA) - DWP was held at CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of CDA chairman, approved different development projects including the Islamabad bus service plan costing over Rs7 billion. The meeting was attended by officers from relevant departments.

According to the details, the Nilor Heights revised project was approved in the CDA-DWP meeting. One component of the Nilor Heights project is low-cost and the other is high-end. The high-end category will cost Rs7,000 per square feet. The project is being completed through FWO which was approved by the Federal Cabinet.

Similarly, the Islamabad bus service project for the entire city was also approved in the meeting. It will cost Rs7,240.62 million. This project will help in fulfilling traveling needs in Islamabad. In this regard, 8 different routes were approved.

Moreover, the meeting approved the creation of Margalla Hill Sanctuary Park, after addressing the reservations of the Planning Commission. The project will be carried out in collaboration with IWMB for the care, protection and preservation of flora and fona. It will be managed by IWMB. The meeting also approved PC-II to hire consultants for establishment of Capital Medical College in Capital Hospital, Islamabad.

Similarly, the plan for the development and implementation of E-bidding in CDA was also approved. In the meeting of CDA-DWP, the road rehabilitation and widening project from Lahtrar Road from Pinstech Gate no. 1 to Gate no .3 was also approved.