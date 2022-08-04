LDA auctions 13 plots

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) held an auction of 13 commercial and residential plots in various schemes on Wednesday.

According to officials, from the auction of these plots the LDA earned over 140 million. They said a commercial plot No. 13 situated at Vegetable Market Iqbal Town was auctioned for more than Rs11 million, commercial plot No. 14 at Vegetable Market Iqbal Town was auctioned for over Rs130 million and commercial plot No. 16 at Vegetable Market Iqbal Town was auctioned for over Rs10 million.

They said plot No. 203 Block B, commercial plot of packages area was auctioned for over Rs 10 million, Plot No. 6 Sector D One Quaid-e-Azam Town commercial plot was auctioned for Rs8,340,000, commercial plot of Plot No. 43B, H One, Johar Town was auctioned for over 10 million, plot No. 43 H One, Johar Town commercial plot was auctioned for over Rs10 million, commercial plot No. 44B of H1 Johar Town was auctioned for Rs 9,671,000, plot No. 237 F, residential plot of Sabzazar was auctioned and other residential and commercial plots located in Iqbal Town, Packages Area, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Tajpura, Johar Town, Sabzazar and Gujarpura were also auctioned.

The public auction was supervised by the members of the auction committee, Additional DG (Housing), Director DG Headquarters, Directors of all Housing Directorates and other relevant officers. The conditions of the public auction were read out on the spot. Citizens actively participated in the auction process.