Cornered tiger

In the wake of the FT story on the PTI’s foreign funding and subsequent public pressure on the ECP to finally decide the eight-year-old case, Imran Khan went on the offensive, threatening protests and questioning the credibility of the ECP. One wonders why Imran has been given such freedom to promote anarchy by using his gullible workers to coerce state institutions into giving him favourable results. The former PM named his party the Pakistan Movement for Justice but he only wants the sword of justice to fall on his opponents. For him those sitting in his rival parties are thieves but all his party bigwigs and allies can do no wrong. Shockingly, he refuses to talk to the so-called thieves but is willing to talk to the TTP who massacred our children.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi