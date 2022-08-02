Sab say pehlay Pakistan flag rally held

Rawalpindi:Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi on Monday organised the ‘Sab Say Pehlay Pakistan’ flag rally in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

The rally started from Benazir Bhutto Road and culminated at PAC, led by Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed. Dozens of artists, including Anjum Khabibi, Yar Muhammad Khan, Raja Abdul Sattar, Arshad Khan, and Anjum Abbasi, participated in the rally. On this occasion, artists, citizens and students of the Arts Council sang national songs.

The rally participants carried the Pakistan flag and chanted slogans ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Addressing the participants, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said there was no substitute for freedom worldwide. "We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and other heroes of the Pakistan movement due to their sacrifices; we are enjoying liberty today," he added.

He said that Allama Iqbal dreamed of an independent Islamic state in the subcontinent, and Quaid-e-Azam made it possible with utmost dedication and hard work. He added that Pakistan would soon emerge as a major economic power in the world. Assistant Director Punjab Arts Council Muhammad Sulaiman, while speaking, said that Pakistan’s Independence Day gave us a message of happiness.