The News Education Expo’22 attracts thousands

LAHORE:The News Education Expo’22 attracted thousands of visitors, including students and families on its second and concluding day at PC hotel here on Sunday.

Organised by the Jang Media Group, the two-day mega event concluded with distribution of shields among the representatives of participating institutions as a token of appreciation. The visitors appreciated the media group for its education-friendly initiative observing that the expo provided an opportunity to interact with the representatives of different topnotch education institutions of the country under one roof and seek valuable information free of charge.

The participating institutions, including universities, higher education institutions, education networks and education and career counselling & consultancy firms attracted huge response from the visitors particularly from prospective students.

Faisal Niaz, a visitor, said that he was happy to receive a detailed briefing about academic programmes, admission process and fee structure from representatives of different universities. “On top of it there were career counsellors who could help you better explore a particular academic programme in terms of overseas study in future,” he said while appreciating the Jang Media Group for organising the expo.

Another prospective student, Nadia who was accompanied by her mother, said that she visited the expo with an aim to compare BS level medical education programmes being offered by different higher education institutions. “I must say, I had a wonderful experience,” she said and added “The expo proved to be a great help as I was able to get answers to many questions that had been adding to confusion surrounding the selection of a right degree programme.”

Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chairman, Department of Social Work at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) said that with over 55,000 on campus student body, IUB was one of the biggest public sector universities of Pakistan. He said 650 faculty members out of around 2,000 total faculty members were PhDs. He said with 15 academic faculties and 142 departments, IUB was offering 326 academic programmes in different fields. He further said besides HEC, PEEF, British Council scholarships, the university was also offering private scholarships to needy and talented students.

Fayyaz Akhtar, Assistant Manager, Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), said launched in 1986, the Unique Group had truly become a unique brand in the field of education by offering quality education. He said the network now had 200+ branches across Punjab. He especially lauded the efforts of UGI Chairman Abdul Mannan Khurram for making the group a trusted and popular brand among people.

Among others the participating institutions were Superior University, University of Management and Technology (UMT), the University of Lahore, Hajvery University, Government College University, Lahore Leads University, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Minhaj University, Virtual University, Beaconhouse National University, NUR International University, JnS Education, High Brow, Pak-AIMS, UNIMY, Sharif Trust, Unique Institute, Lahore Garrison University, Gulab Devi Institute, Islamia University Bahawalpur and others.