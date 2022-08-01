Extreme weather events make Pakistan ‘ground zero’

Islamabad : Pakistan has become ‘ground zero’ but it is yet to receive the required financial help from developed countries to cope with the adverse impacts of climate change.

According to the details, Pakistan contributes less than one percent of the world's greenhouse gases blamed for causing global warming, yet its 220 million people are among the world's most vulnerable victims of the growing consequences of climate change. Extreme weather even­ts–from scorching hea­tw­aves to now unusually heavy downpours–are causing widespread upheaval and flash floods with hundreds of people killed and millions more displaced across the country.

Depleting water supplies are another problem in some parts of the country. Rivers are mainly fed by the Hindu Kush-Karakoram Himalayan glaciers, which are melting rapidly due to global warming. A small number of countries are responsible for the vast majority of greenhouse gas emissions, with advanced economies emitting appreciably more CO2 per person than lower and middle-income countries.

The United States is the highest historical emitter, accounting for around 20 percent of cumulative emissions, followed closely by the EU (17.3), China (12.1), and Russia (6.2). An official said the international community has made pledges to provide financial assistance to those developing countries that are facing negative impacts of climate change despite the fact that they have no major role in the emission of greenhouse gases. “We have introduced a policy to generate green energy and are retiring coal-powered power plants.