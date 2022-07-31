FIA holds cycle rally to mark anti-human trafficking day

Islamabad : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development organized a cycling rally in Islamabad with the aim of creating awareness about the crime of human trafficking, including bonded labour.

The event was part of Anti-Human Trafficking Day observed in Islamabad like the rest of the country and the world over on Saturday, a spokesperson for the FIA said. Representatives of FIA, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Foreign Missions, and ICMPD participated in the cycling rally. More than 45 people participated in the rally which started from FIA headquarters and concluded at Trail V of Margalla Hills.

Ms. Lise Rosenholm, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan attended the occasion as a special guest.

Addressing the participants, Additional Director General Immigration Wing Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui said that combating human trafficking in Pakistan is a priority for the Government of Pakistan as it is a source, transit, and destination country for victims of trafficking. Along with the FIA Immigration Wing, the Cyber Crimes Wing is also active in the fight against human trafficking. He added that activities such as cycling are aimed at combating the plight of victims of human trafficking, the misuse of technology by human traffickers to trap the vulnerable, and helping victims of human trafficking to create awareness about the strategies adopted by the government authorities.

FIA Director Training Dr. Athar Waheed while addressing the rally participants said that human traffickers take advantage of people's hopes and frustrations. They prey on the weak and rob them of their basic rights. Human trafficking is a persistent violation of human rights.

Ms. Lise Rosenholm, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan highlighted the importance of creating awareness about migration issues and said that human trafficking is a crime against all humanity. This is a cause and effect of gross violation of human rights affecting women and children in particular At the end of the rally, participants reiterated their commitment to working together to free victims of human trafficking.