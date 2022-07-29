JAMRUD: A woman and her son died when the roof of a house collapsed here on Thursday, local sources said.The woman’s husband Nik Khan and another son were seriously injured while two children escaped unhurt in the incident. The roof of Nik Khan’s house in New Abadi area caved in as a result of heavy rain. Rescue 1122 personnel later reached the area and retrieved the bodies from the debris, shifting the victims to Jamrud Civil Hospital.
