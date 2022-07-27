Maritime potential can contribute enormously to national economy: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Maritime Potential that could contribute enormously to the national economy.

He was speaking at soft launch of premier edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) which was held here on Tuesday.

Addressing at the ceremony, the defence minister appreciated Pakistan Navy for taking the initiative to exhibit potential of Pakistan’s Maritime Sector through PIMEC. He said that Pakistan offers enormous opportunities for profitable investments, joint ventures and trade in the maritime sector. He highlighted that oceans bring the nations closer and therefore, the need to make them a safer place through collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. Pakistan as a responsible state is committed to play its role for international peace, stability and order.

He said that development of efficient ship-breaking industry, trans-shipment ports, fisheries industry, coastal tourism, water sports and aqua culture are few of the areas which deserve special focus. He emphasised on the integration of public-private partnership amongst maritime industry to achieve optimum results. He further added that the potential of academic and research and development organisations must be incorporated for enhancing efficiency and productivity of our maritime sector. He assured that government will continue to create business and investment friendly environment.

He hoped that avenues generated through PIMEC will grow and bring Pakistan closer to the cherished goals of realising regional peace and shared prosperity through collaborative efforts. Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi acknowledged the dynamic participation of guests that added great value to the event. The naval chief appraised that PIMEC will be the flagship event of Pakistan and is planned to be held biennially for demonstrating latest technology of national and international maritime industry. The exhibition will serve as one of the international gathering of entrepreneurs, R&D specialists, financial experts and top level policy makers to boost cooperation, share knowledge and support ventures in the maritime field.

The Admiral expressed his gratitude and hoped that with zeal and zest, meticulous planning and cooperation from all the stakeholders, PIMEC-2023 will prove to boon our national economy and help raise our international stature.

The CEO of Badar Expo Solution and Co-Organiser of the event Zohair Naseer, in his welcome speech, said that it is a proud moment for Badar Expo Solutions to be collaborating with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Navy for premiere edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference. He said that the exhibition will highlight the potential of maritime sector in Pakistan and help in capitalising the benefits of the blue economy. He assured that Badar Expo Solutions, with the support of Pakistan Navy and Ministry of Maritime Affairs, will put best efforts to make PIMEC a premier and successful maritime event contributing towards capitalising the potential of blue economy. The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, chief ministers, ambassadors, military officials, academia, media fraternity and distinguished guests from all walks of society.