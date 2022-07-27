No breakthrough in Pak scholars-TTP meeting

Delegation of Pakistani scholars in a meeting with the leadership of the banned TTP. — Twitter

PESHAWAR: The first-ever long-awaited meeting between the Pakistani religious scholars and representatives of Pakistani Taliban concluded in Kabul on Tuesday without any breakthrough, it was learnt

According to Afghan Taliban sources, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stuck to their two major demands i.e. restoration of previous status of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and their return to Pakistan with arms. Islamabad refuses to accept these demands and rules out any compromise on the writ of the state. The Foreign Office has maintained that talks are being held under the Constitution.

A Taliban leader told The News on condition of anonymity the meeting was held in a very cordial environment.

“A 20-member TTP delegation, including the TTP central ameer Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, Maulana Salahuddin, Dr Hamid, Mufti Arshad, Iqbal Hilal Ghazi welcomed the Pakistani Ulema and appreciated their efforts for peace in the country. The TTP representatives informed them about the background of the peace process and hurdles that have created a deadlock,” the sources close to the meeting said.



They said the Pakistani religious leaders stressed on the need for peace and success of the peace talks between the Pakistan government and Pakistani Taliban.

A prominent Pakistani religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani had left for Kabul on Monday with other religious leaders, including Maulana Mohammad Tayyab of Panjpir, Swabi.

Mufti Usmani stated that they were visiting Afghanistan on the invitation of Afghan Taliban. Sources in the Afghan Taliban said the visit had been planned earlier but was delayed due to “some reasons”.

According to Taliban sources, the Pakistani religious leaders had brought some important messages, and discussed some of the matters during their meeting on Monday.