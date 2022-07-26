Pakistani scholars’ delegation meets outlawed TTP’s leadership in Kabul

KABUL: A delegation of Pakistani scholars on Tuesday met with members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Kabul. The delegation left for Afghanistan from Islamabad on Monday after receiving an invitation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Sources said that the delegation representing TTP was led by Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, while the Pakistani delegation is headed by Mufti Taqi Usmani.
TTP’s delegation informed scholars about the obstacles encountered during their negotiations with Pakistani authorities, sources shared.
Sources further added that the delegation from Pakistan listened to TTP’s reservations and also shared their point of view with them.
Pakistani scholars will also meet with the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during their visit. Other scholars in the delegation include Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Tayyab Punj Mir, Molvi Anwaar-ul-Haq, and Mufti Ghulam-ur-Rehman.
