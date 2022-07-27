Seven Australian rugby league players boycott Pride jersey

SYDNEY: Seven players from Manly Sea Eagles will boycott a key Australian rugby league match after refusing to wear the club’s one-off Pride jersey over “cultural and religious” beliefs, their coach said on Tuesday.

The Sydney-based Sea Eagles will wear the rainbow-themed uniforms for a crucial game against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday, a move unveiled earlier this week to promote inclusivity and respect.

At an impassioned press conference, Manly coach Des Hasler apologised for how the issue was handled, saying it was a “significant mistake” for the club not to consult the players before the jerseys were released.

“None of the coaching staff nor the players had prior knowledge of the jersey. They are not wearing the jersey as it conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs,” Hasler said.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley are the players missing the key match, Australian media said.

The two teams are eighth and ninth in the table, with only six rounds of games to play. Only the top eight go into the next round of the campaign.

The kit has already sold out in the club’s shop and captain Daly Cherry-Evans said he would proudly wear it on Thursday night.

Former Manly stalwart Ian Roberts, the first openly gay player in rugby league, expressed his disappointment at the controversy.

“I fully respect those players choosing not to play and their right not to play (because of) their religious beliefs,” he said.

“I would love, given the opportunity, to sit around a table with those guys and have a conversation with them... and try and explain what a Pride round means, particularly for the LGBTQI community.”

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys told reporters that he too respected the players’ position, but that Manly could have “handled it better”.