Complainants get relief on Ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE : On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a cumulative relief of Rs12.92 million has been provided to complainants of different districts in their cases relating to provincial government departments.

The spokesperson for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab said in a statement issued here that the children of Ghulam Farid of Lahore had been provided talent scholarships worth Rs333,233 by the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund on the orders of the provincial ombudsman.

In another case, he added that a sum of Rs2.432 million has been released on the ombudsman's orders to construct a boundary wall of Government Girls High School Dandian in Kamoki Tehsil.

The spokesman informed that the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab moderated for payment of Rs2,808,050 to Allah Wasaya of Kasur as pension arrears and also intervened in the payment of employment dues of Rs1,293,770 to Sardar Masih of Faisalabad. Similarly, Sarfraz Khan of Jhang District succeeded in eking out the pending amount of Rs1,813,000 of his sugarcane crop after the involvement of the ombudsman's office, he mentioned.

The spokesman further stated that an amount of Rs1,703,213 was paid to a Mianwali-based government contractor namely Khaliq Dad Khan.

A sum of Rs1,346,751 was released to Abdul Ghafoor Dar of Gujrat as arrears in addition to the issuance of a family pension to him.

In another development, Rs500,000 were paid to Ali Ramzan of Sialkot as a death grant and Muhammad Tariq of Nankana Sahib was given Rs322,222 as arrears of payments for services rendered to the Buildings Department.

The spokesman noted that arrears worth Rs216,699 were paid to Muhammad Afzal of Rahim Yar Khan in addition to the restoration of the monthly grant of the provincial welfare fund.

In a separate development, a sum of Rs103,275 was released to Syed Khadim Hussain of Gujranwala as rent arrears of his building and an educational stipend of Rs50,000 from the welfare fund has also been paid to Rajab Ali of Toba Tek Singh on the instructions of the ombudsman's office, concluded the spokesman.