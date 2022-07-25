Dangerous paradise

From the pristine peaks in the north to the mangroves of the Indus delta, Pakistan has a unique blend of various climatic regions and geographical terrains. From the ruins of Mohenjodaro to the stupas of the Gandhara civilization, the amalgam of historical and natural sites makes Pakistan one of the most splendid tourist destinations. However, Pakistan is not even listed among the top 50 countries on the global travel and tourism index. The clouds of insecurity and lack of peace in the country have overshadowed the beauty of Pakistan’s landscapes. The recent gang rape of a 22-year-old US tourist in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan has created a sense of fear among potential tourists and led to severe criticism by international media. In addition, sectarian violence, kidnappings, abduction cases, civil unrest and an unpredictable security situation are preventing our tourism sector from reaching its potential.

The splendours of Mother Nature in Pakistan are awe-inspiring and have the potential to relieve our under-pressure economy. To tap this reservoir, a possible solution might be to create a department under the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) specifically dedicated to addressing the security of tourists. We also require the general public to be tolerant and show hospitality to foreigners.

Kashish Ali

Kashmore