Japan’s Furue seizes early Evian C’ship lead

EVIAN, France: Japan´s Ayaka Furue continued her love affair with the Evian Championship, shooting an opening round of eight-under-par 63 on Thursday to lead by one shot and raise her hopes of a first major title.

The diminutive 22-year-old has won seven times on the Japanese Tour and is a rookie on the US-based LPGA Tour. Last year, she finished fourth at Evian.

Her nine birdies, against just one bogey, secured a one-stroke advantage over Canadian Brooke Henderson and former world number one Nelly Korda, who is on a mission back to the top after an early season ruined by illness.

American newcomer Cheyenne Knight was alone in fourth place after a 65, with world number one Ko Jin-young and Lydia Ko in a group on five under.

The top French player Perrine Delacour also carded a 66 thanks to a birdie at the final hole. “I love it here, I get good vibes,” said Furue. “Last year I thought I would play well and it was great today.

“I was home recently working on my swing with my dad and now I just want to keep it going.”

Korda claimed her first major title at last year´s Women´s PGA Championship but suffered a blood clot in her arm in January.

It meant the American, who will turn 24 next week, missed the early part of the season, with Evian just her fifth tournament of the year.

But she showed little sign of rust with a flawless seven-birdie round, not that it was without drama.

At the par-five 18th (her ninth hole), she hit her second shot into the water and ended up taking her shoes and socks off to hit out and managed to save par.