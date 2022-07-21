NADRA is among Pakistan’s most crucial institutions; however, it appears to be seriously understaffed. Its limited staff is not sufficient to handle the massive number of people that rely on its services throughout Pakistan. This has inevitably led to longer waiting and processing times.
Furthermore, the attitude of the NADRA employees towards the public can at times be very poor. Considering that many Pakistanis are not functionally literate, it can be quite challenging to assist them in confirming their personal details, filling out forms and other tasks that NADRA requires. Nevertheless, we expect NADRA employees, as servants of the state, to exhibit more patience when dealing with the public.
Gul Bhutto
Ubauro
