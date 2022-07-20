AHF officials welcome Asian Games schedule confirmation

KARACHI: The President of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Fumio Ogura has expressed pleasure on the conformation of 19th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in China from September 23 to October 8, 2023, in Hangzhou.

“The Asian Hockey Federation congratulates the OCA, the task force and all the stakeholders to have worked tirelessly and finalised the dates for the Hangzhou Asian Games," AHF President Dato Fumio Ogura said.

"This is great news for all of Asia and our athletes who will get the chance to participate and witness the magnificent Asian Games. We are excited and looking forward to the successful delivery of the Asian Games," he added.

Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive and Secretary General AHF, offered his felicitations on the dates’ announcement. “The Asian Hockey Family is much delighted that the appointed task force, OCA and all stakeholders have worked proactively and have successfully established the dates for the 19th Asian Games. The Asian Games is a top event, and we have no doubt that under the guidance of the OCA and the COC, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee will continue to work with all stakeholders in its preparations to stage a spectacular Asian Games. As for the Asian Hockey Family, we all are much delighted and we indeed are looking forward to a massive and splendid show next year in Hangzhou,” he said.

The news of confirmation of the Asian Games was also welcomed by Pakistan's hockey circles.

Pakistan hockey team has been struggling for the last few years and last month failed to qualify for the World Cup 2023, failing to reach the semi-finals of Asia Cup.

The Asian Games will be a big opportunity for the Green-shirts to improve their ranking and qualify for 2024 Olympics.

Currently Pakistan hockey team is attending a training camp in Lahore for Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham.