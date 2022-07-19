Chief info commissioner assumes charge

PESHAWAR: In pursuance of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department notification, Farah Hamid Khan, ex-PAS (BS-22), assumed the charge of the chief information commissioner, Right to Information Commission KP.On the recommendations of the chief minister, the cabinet, and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had appointed Farah Hamid Khan as the chief information commissioner.