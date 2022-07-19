LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Monday said that the PTI’s win in the by-elections on July 17 was the success of party Chairperson Imran Khan’s narrative.
Speaking during a meeting of the PTI and PMLQ, Elahi said that the former prime minister conveyed his message to the nation by running campaigns. “People gave their verdict in PTI’s favour and rejected those who changed parties,” said the speaker. The PML-Q leader said that the law will take its course against those who opted for illegal actions, adding that “there is no example of how the police were used during yesterday’s elections”.
Member of Provincial Assembly Umar Farooq said that members are ready to resign on Imran Khan’s call. Meanwhile, other members congratulated the PTI on its success. Muhammad Basharat Raja, Hanif Khan Pitafi, Chaudhry Zaheer Ud Din, Dr Akhtar Malik, and Hussain Jahania Gardezi also attended the meeting.
