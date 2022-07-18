CCPO reviews security arrangements at polling stations

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited various polling stations, camp offices and police pickets on the occasion of polling of by-elections in four constituencies of the provincial capital.

He reviewed the security arrangements at the polling stations, camp offices and pickets. He also talked to the presiding officers and election staff and got awareness about the security arrangements. He directed that the code of conduct of the Pakistan Election Commission should be strictly followed during the polling process. He also observed the polling process and police duty from Operations and Monitoring Centre of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). Around 10,000 police officers and personnel were deployed at the sensitive places of the four constituencies on by-elections at polling buildings, polling stations, pickets, rooftops and other sensitive points. Around 157 teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit patrolled around the polling stations. Special pickets were also set up around the polling stations. Around 466 polling stations and 1,470 polling booths were set up, while more than 750 personnel of the Anti-Riot Force also ensured law and order.