Hilary Duff addresses Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom group' claims and Matthew Koma's firey response

Hilary Duff refutes Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom group' claims, says she feels 'used'

Hilary Duff feels "used" by the "toxic mom group" drama.

Duff feels that Ashley Tisdale French’s essay about a certain "toxic mom group" was so obvious that people didn’t have to "connect very many dots."

"I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just sad," Duff, 38, said during the Wednesday, February 25, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"It sucks to read something that’s not true, and it sucks on behalf of six women and all of their lives," she remarked.

"I have so many groups of friends. I’m so lucky. I have my core group of friends who have been my ride or dies for 20 years … and I have tons of different groups of mom friends because I have four kids," she shared.

In her essay, Tisdale claimed that she was "left out of a couple of group hangs" and started to "feel frozen out" of the group. She wrote that she ultimately left the group when it got "too high school" for her.

"I told myself it was all in my head, and it wasn’t a big deal," she wrote in The Cut. "And yet, I could sense a growing distance between me and the other members of the group."

During her podcast appearance, Duff was aslo asked about her husband Matthew Koma’s swift response to Tisdale’s essay.

"Honestly, everything he does makes me laugh. So, I was like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god.’ But I also don’t censor him and I don’t tell him what he can and can’t post. He is so fierce for me and I love him for that," she said.

Concluding her thoughts on the "toxic mom group" drama, she said, "I think it came at, like, the craziest time. The timing felt not great and I felt used."