Meghan pushes Prince Harry into territory that’s dangerous to his brand: ‘She isn’t hearing a word of it’

Meghan Markle seems to be leaning heavily close to one family in Hollywood that does not sit right with Prince Harry, and its even come to the point that they have been going in complete opposite directions with what they consider successful, both in terms of them and their kids.

The family that Meghan seems to be looking up to is none other than the Kardashian-Jenner clan. A family that rose to fame via a series of calculated moves, most notable of which was a reality TV show called Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and now The Kardashians.

The entire thing has been shared with Closer magazine and sees the source admit, “The Kardashian machine makes Harry uneasy.” Reason being, he’s prefers more of the old-school Hollywood types, because of his own comfort.

Moreover, its being said that his credibility is most important to the royal turned philanthropist because “when it comes to his charity work and plenty of people are warning him that he’s dipping into dangerous territory if he gets tied to the Kardashian brand.”

But where the issue between the married couple comes in is the point that even though “he feels like he’s justified in his concerns,” the issue is that his wife Meghan “isn’t hearing a word of it.”

From her point of view the source admits that Meghan is seeing it in a ‘strategic’ fashion rather than anything else.

Not only does she consider the Kardashian-Jenner’s “a juggernaut when it comes to creating successful brands. She also genuinely likes Kris, she says she’s funny and brilliant with a really big heart,” which the source added near the end and signed off saying.

In terms of being in their orbit its pertinent to mention that the Sussexes even attended the momager’s most recent birthday party but made headlines by having the family delete their picture as it was Remembrance Day back in the UK at that time.