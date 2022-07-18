Polling in City remains peaceful

LAHORE:Voting in by-polls on four provincial seats in Lahore went mostly peaceful while some minor scuffles were also reported during the day.

Activists of both the main parties PMLN and PTI were seen very active and camps of these parties, which were established outside polling stations were full and actively guiding their voters. Jamaat-e-Islami and TLP also established their camps outside the polling stations and their workers also showed their presence.

Overall the polling procedure went peaceful but at some places activists of PTI, PMLN and TLP have minor scuffles with each other and incidents of chanting slogans against each other were also seen.

At the start of the day, voter’s turnout was low but gradually it gained momentum as political parties especially PMLN and PTI started bringing their voters to the polling stations. However, the voter’s turnout remained fluctuating but overall it was between 30 to 40 per cent.

In all the four constituencies, women and senior citizens also cast their votes while a large number of young voters were also seen standing in queues. Many of these young voters were exercising their right to vote for the first time and were participating in the election process with excitement.

A 90-year-old man and his wife came to vote in a wheelchair in a polling station in Township. He said casting vote was his right and these by-polls were very important for the future of the country. Similarly, a handicapped man who was standing in the voters’ line said he came for Pakistan.

It was observed that the PTI leadership changed their strategy and instead of waiting for voters to come themselves they arranged transport and lunch for their voters and workers. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet before polling has asked the people that before casting their vote in the by-elections of Punjab, the people must think about the corruption, incompetence, economic destruction, facilitation and patronage of the mafia and the destruction created in the name of change during the entire four years of the Imran government. In his Twitter message regarding the by-election war in Punjab, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the people's vote was his strength. He said people should reject the politics of chaos, hatred and division with this power. One person's ego, style of politics and incompetence have ruined the beauty of our society. Cast your vote for national development and bright future of your children. I have full faith in your power of choice.

He said that Punjab was subjected to the worst governance for the entire four years. Citizens were deprived of free medicines and students were deprived of scholarships. Government posts and transfers were openly bought and sold. The state of civic facilities deteriorated and lawlessness was on the rise. The condition of Punjab is no less than an insult to the people of Punjab.

During the by-elections in Punjab, many incidents of fighting and minor scuffles between PMLN, PTI and TLP was also witnessed. A fight broke out during the casting of votes in constituency PP-158. The incident took place in Dharmapura where a fight broke out over entry into the polling station. PTI workers said that they were being prevented from entering the polling station.

Voters of PTI and PMLN came face-to-face during the polling in PP-168. PTI voters said that they were facing difficulty in casting votes. They alleged that PMLN had deployed its men inside the polling station and voters with the slip of PTI were denied entry.

This complaint was made by PTI voters as well as leaders at various polling stations. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that police was not allowing PTI voters to enter the polling stations. She said policemen deputed outside various polling stations were also asking PTI voters to go back and bring the slip from PMLN camps.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s car was stopped by TLP activists in PP-168. TLP workers protested in front of Fawad Chaudhry and Shaukat Tareen's cars. The TLP workers did not allow Fawad Chaudhry's car to move forward, on which they had to reverse the vehicle, during which the foot of a TLP worker came under the tire due to which the workers broke the back screen of the car.

Following the intensity of the situation, Fawad Chaudhry and other PTI leaders went back without getting out from the vehicles. In another incident, the tire of PTI’s leader Ejaz Ch burst due to over speeding outside the camp of PMLN outside a polling station. PMLN workers gathered at the scene and chanted slogans against him, Imran Khan and other leaders of PTI.

Responding to the PMLN’s action, PTI workers also gathered and chanted slogans against Nawaz Sharif and PMLN. However, the police defused the situation later. Meanwhile, Punjab Interior Minister Attaullah Tarar in a press talk has said that he has ordered the arrest of PTI leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Saeed Manhis. He said these orders were issued after a dispute occurred in PP-158. He said PTI's Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Saeed Manais manhandled a PML-N worker after which he received head injuries.

Tarar said that it can be seen in the footage that PMLN candidate Ahsan Sharaf from PP-158 remained peaceful. He said no one can be allowed to disturb public order and this was why he has ordered the arrest of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Saeed Manais.

In another incident held in PP-158, a fight took place between PMLN and PTI workers. PTI workers alleged that they were prevented from entering the polling station. A video of famous singer Abrarul Haq has also gone viral in which he was asking an elderly woman to stamp on bat. The incident was said to happen in PP-167 where PTI leader Abrarul Haq was standing outside the polling station and advising people to stamp on the bat.